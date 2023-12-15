The National Memorial Arboretum has been praised for work to create a new Covid memorial woodland.

The centre for remembrance at Alrewas saw a planning application for the site given the backing of Lichfield District Council’s planning committee.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of the local authority, told a meeting of full council this week he was pleased to see the new woodland area move a step closer to becoming a reality.

“I would like to congratulate the arboretum on the outstanding work they were doing to extend the National Memorial Arboretum. “We are so fortunate to have nation’s centre of remembrance in our district. “The work our officers have done to help with this extension has been exemplary.” Cllr Doug Pullen, Lichfield District Council

The new area will include water features, spaces for reflection, visitor facilities, a play area and a building providing meeting space.

Philippa Rawlinson, director of the National Memorial Arboretum, said:

“As the nation’s year-round place to remember we were inundated with requests to create a new space for people to commemorate the incredible service and sacrifice made by key workers during the darkest of times and remember all those who lost their lives as a result of the pandemic. “This ambitious new remembrance space would be a fitting tribute to their service and sacrifice, complementing the Trees of Life glade dedicated earlier this year, and we are open to dialogue with large-scale funding partners, including the UK government, to enable the delivery of our full vision.” Philippa Rawlinson, National Memorial Arboretum