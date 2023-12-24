Volunteers have handed over more than 250 meals to a local children’s centre.

Members of the Rapid Relief Team (RRT) – made up of volunteers from the Plymouth Brethren Christian Church – donated items to support families struggling to afford food over the festive period.

Among the items were non-perishable goods as well as special Christmas treats.

Andy Thomas, the local RRT team leader, said:

“It was fantastic to have been able to deliver holiday food boxes to the local children’s centre. “It is a crucial community hub that does so much to support so many families in Lichfield and Staffordshire. We were delighted to extend our support to them and know they will make sure that the boxes are distributed to those in need. “The festive period can be a challenging time for many families and this year has been no exception due to the rise in the cost of living placing added pressure on many families. “Our food boxes, which were curated by our local volunteers in Lichfield, provide non-perishable goods and special treats which we hope will make all the difference to those struggling to afford food during the holiday season.” Andy Thomas