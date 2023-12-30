A popular acoustic lounge series in Lichfield is returning with a celebration of singer-songwriters.

The Hub at St Mary’s will welcome Sarah Riches, Clare Andress, Kerrie Penrice and Bryan Brindley for the event on 14th January.

It will feature hits from the likes of James Taylor, Carole King, Carly Simon and Fleetwood Mac.

Sunday Acoustic Lounge producer Tom Roberts said:

“Following a sell-out series of concerts in our first year, we are delighted to launch our 2024 programme with another fabulous line up of singers.” Tom Roberts

Tickets are £14 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.