A water company is preparing to open up opportunities for people to apply for an apprenticeship.

Severn Trent will create more than 100 roles in 30 different roles in the New Year.

Applications will open on 8th January.

Jade Pearson, new talent lead at Severn Trent, said:

“What better way to kick off the New Year, than to open up applications ready to welcome our next wave of fantastic new talent into the business as we continue to create work opportunities for hundreds of people living in the Midlands. “We’re lucky that we have such a varied programme, and so many different options for people to consider – and this year we’ve even added seven new different programmes. “While we do have the vital operational, technical and engineering roles that you’d expect with a water company to help keep everything flowing, we actually also now have roles within software development, digital tech design and governance, as well as business, finance, environment, cyber security and even an opportunity to work in our laboratories. “Our roles are as diverse as the region we live and work in, so there’s something for everyone to explore, no matter where you’re from or who you are.” Jade Pearson, Severn Trent

The application window will be open from 8th January to 29th March. For more details visit severntrent.com/careers.