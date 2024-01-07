A live recording of the Royal Opera’s performance of Rusalka will be shown at the Lichfield Garrick.

Sung in Czech with English subtitles, the show follows the story of water spirit Rusalka who falls in love with a prince and leaves her home in the hope of finding true love in a new world.

A spokesperson said:

“Natalie Abrahami and Ann Yee create a poetic, contemporary new staging of Dvorak’s lyric fairytale, revealing our uneasy relationship with the natural world and humanity’s attempts to own and tame it. “Semyon Bychkov conducts an all-star cast featuring Asmik Grigorian in the title role.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

Tickets for the screening on 24th January are £17. To book, visit the Lichfield Garrick website.