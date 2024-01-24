Cast details have been confirmed for a forthcoming production of Sir Michael Morpurgo’s Farm Boy in Lichfield.

Alan Booty and Jonathan Houlston will star in the adaptation of the sequel to War Horse when it comes to the Lichfield Garrick between 19th February and 11th March.

The show will also embark on a two-week tour of local village venues.

Alan, who has performed in National Theatre productions along with TV and film credits, will take on the role go Grandpa, while Birmingham Royal Conservatoire graduate Jonathan Houlston will play Grandson.

Alan is thrilled to be making his Lichfield Garrick debut and is looking forward to bringing the amazing stories Grandpa recounts to life for family audiences.

A spokesperson for the city theatre said:

“Don’t miss the chance to join Alan and Jonathan ‘down on the farm’ for this critically acclaimed show that picks up the story of Albert and Joey where War Horse ends and paints a forgotten history of the changing face of life in rural England.” Lichfield Garrick spokesperson

For ticket information visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com.