A councillor says a development which will include a number of charging points for electric vehicles will be “a real asset”.

Lichfield District Council’s planning committee approved proposals for a drive-thru coffee shop and a new regional headquarters for housing developer Bloor Homes off Wall Island.

The project will also see the inclusion of new EV charging points.

Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, Labour representative for St John’s ward, told Lichfield Live:

“The new EV charging points in Wall will be a real asset to the district. “EV use is rising and is likely to continue as more second hand vehicles come to the market, but in order for them to become more sustainable and user friendly, more points need to be available to drivers. “Future-proofing Lichfield with green travel options is really important, providing convenience and flexibility for users, while also having a positive impact on helping reduce carbon dioxide and air pollution.” Cllr Rosie Harvey-Coggins, Lichfield District Council

Cllr Harvey-Coggins was among the councillors who unanimously backed the proposals – but not all members of the planning committee were quite as enthusiastic.

Chair Cllr Thomas Marshall said:

“You have to create something to occupy people’s times while they recharge their EVs – in the world I live in you pop into a petrol station three minutes later you’re back underway. “I know they call it progress, but I’m not entirely convinced.” Cllr Thomas Marshall, Lichfield District Council