The next Lunar Lecture will take place at a Lichfield museum later this month.

The Lunar Society and the Industrial Enlightenment Origins and Significance talk will be given by Dr Malcolm Dick on 22nd February.

A spokesperson said:

“Why did the Lunar Society emerge in the West Midlands in the 1760s and in what ways can we assess its importance besides exploring the lives of key individuals? “This talk looks at the context in which the Lunar Men operated and suggests some agendas for future research.” Erasmus Darwin House spokesperson

Tickets are £8 and can be booked at erasmusdarwin.org.