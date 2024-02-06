Councillors are being asked for their views on proposals for thousands of new homes on land in Lichfield.

Developers have submitted scoping opinion documents – a stage prior to the submission of a full planning application – for the land off Watery Lane.

Described as Curborough North and Curborough South in the applications, the proposals could see a combined total of 3,500 homes built.

The developments would also see the creation of primary and secondary schools, a healthcare hub and a local centre.

The proposals are included on a list of planning applications up for discussion at Lichfield City Council this week as part of the process for consideration of the scheme by Lichfield District Council.

An initial report has recommended the city council call for the development to be rejected.

“We strongly object to the proposed developments on the grounds of the risk of increased flooding on Watery Lane and loss of biodiversity, as well as threats to footpaths in the area, both temporary and permanent.” Lichfield City Council report

If the scheme goes ahead it will cover a large swathe of currently agricultural land between the Roman Heights development in Streethay, Curborough Hall Farm off Watery Lane and industrial units off Wood End Lane in Fradley.

Documents submitted as part of the application also suggest a further plot – known as Curborough East and covering land to the north-east of Streethay up to the new HS2 line – would be brought forward by another developer in future too.

More details on the Curborough North development can be seen here, while the Curborough South scheme information is here.