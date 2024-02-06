Councillors are being asked for their views on proposals for thousands of new homes on land in Lichfield.
Developers have submitted scoping opinion documents – a stage prior to the submission of a full planning application – for the land off Watery Lane.
Described as Curborough North and Curborough South in the applications, the proposals could see a combined total of 3,500 homes built.
The developments would also see the creation of primary and secondary schools, a healthcare hub and a local centre.
The proposals are included on a list of planning applications up for discussion at Lichfield City Council this week as part of the process for consideration of the scheme by Lichfield District Council.
An initial report has recommended the city council call for the development to be rejected.
“We strongly object to the proposed developments on the grounds of the risk of increased flooding on Watery Lane and loss of biodiversity, as well as threats to footpaths in the area, both temporary and permanent.”Lichfield City Council report
If the scheme goes ahead it will cover a large swathe of currently agricultural land between the Roman Heights development in Streethay, Curborough Hall Farm off Watery Lane and industrial units off Wood End Lane in Fradley.
Documents submitted as part of the application also suggest a further plot – known as Curborough East and covering land to the north-east of Streethay up to the new HS2 line – would be brought forward by another developer in future too.
More details on the Curborough North development can be seen here, while the Curborough South scheme information is here.
No!! Enough is enough!!
You know what Trent Valley Island needs? It isn’t hundreds/thousands more cars during rush hour, that’s for sure.
Yippee! the council will be rubbing their hands together, just thinking what all this extra cash they can “splurge” it on ?
I’ll believe it when it happens health hub joke
Please, please stop this overdevelopment of our city. It doesn’t matter what the developers promise to put in place (schools/health care hub whatever) Lichfield does not have the infrastructure to cope. It is total madness to build more and more. As was well said before- ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!!
A ‘Health Hub’??? What does that mean?
We are drowning in new developments, the City is ruined, but hey! The money keeps rolling into the Council’s coffers….
Is there somthing the council isn’t telling us? I would assume they are normal, sanient people with a sense of proportion. Who could imagine the developments proposed and going on is to the betterment of the indigenous people of the city who elected them?
Urban sprawl in Lichfield has become exponential. The council are not serving local people but a perceived future population. A proper explanation as to why they are adopting this policy is long overdue.
Lastly, do I not remember a pledge to abandon the local plan as being too invasive and out of touch with residents. We’ll words are cheap Cllr. Pullen.
I just can not believe it is even up for discussion. This is blatant destruction of the very little open space left. A Hospital and Doctors surgery with real doctors inside it would recieve the greatest welcome but empty promises from developers are out of the question. Sheer Madness.
Good old Lichfield will be confined to the dustbin enjoy it while it lasts the greed of developers and the thought of council tax money like all things in life pure greed
This totally unacceptable. Lichfield doesn’t have the infrastructure to sustain such developments. What is a health hub? We need proper GP and health infrastructure across the whole city. We need Samuel Johnson Hospital being developed into a proper community hospital offering local services without travelling to Burton or Sutton Coldfield. We need a decent transport structure which operates in the evening and at weekends. 3,000 plus houses is sheer madness.
How does this fit in with the proposed Curborough Brooks development of which we were notified, out of the blue, late last year ? This is for 2,900 homes. No reference is made to Curborough Brooks in this latest proposal.