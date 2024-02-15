A Burntwood building firm has featured on a popular TV programme to showcase work carried out to enhance biodiversity.

The episode of BBC’s Countryfile last weekend saw Cameron Homes discussing the project being carried out in conjunction with Warwickshire County Council.

Viewers were given an insight into the development of a Dragonfly Habitat Bank which has been designed in collaboration with ecology consultants FPCR.

Woodland, natural grassland and nature-rich hedges are being used to promote biodiversity in the scheme.

Kate Tait, group land and planning director at Cameron Homes, said:

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to showcase the new habitat creation scheme on BBC’s Countryfile. “We extend our gratitude to Warwickshire County Council for their collaborative efforts in overseeing the scheme and coordinating the management of the biodiversity loss. “Through diligent monitoring and proactive measures, the habitat bank will not only minimise the impact of development, but also contribute to an increase in the biodiversity value, compared to pre-development levels.” Kate Tait