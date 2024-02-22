Children at a Burntwood primary school have embarked on a fundraising drive for charity.

The pupils from St Joseph and St Theresa Primary School have staged activities as part of their efforts to help St Giles Hospice.

The link-up came after an elephant sculpture being used as part of a community art trail organised by the Whittington-based charity was delivered thanks to funding from the Noel Sweeney Foundation, the charitable arm of local business Tara Group.

It will now be decorated by the youngsters before taking part in the March of the Elephants event across Lichfield, Sutton Coldfield and Tamworth this summer.

A spokesperson said:

“The elephant is a blank canvas and as a school we have created a design which will be painted onto it – all children, staff and governors will put a thumb print onto the elephant as a lasting legacy of their time here.”

The youngsters are also raising money by taking part in events such as a bake sale and charity car wash, which saw them clean vehicles belonging to teachers and staff from Tara Group.

The event raised £165 towards their £750 fundraising goal.

The school spokesperson said:

“We are nearly at our goal of £750 but we could not have done this without the huge support of Tara Group. “The Noel Sweeney Foundation was created as a lasting memorial to the founder of the company. He was also an active governor at St Joseph and St Theresa and was very passionate and committed to the local community and helping those most in need. “St Giles Hospice have worked directly with families and children of our school and when the opportunity arose to be part of this amazing art trail we felt it was very important that we give back to them, both through bringing awareness to the amazing work they do but also through giving our time, prayers and money to support this amazing charity.”

Anyone interested in supporting the school’s fundraising efforts can call 01543 227220 for more details.