New machinery is set to be introduced in a bid to help local household waste and recycling centres run more smoothly.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet has agreed to invest in 11 new JCBs to help compact material so capacity of the waste containers can be increased.

It comes after the decision in 2021 to move the management of the 14 household waste and recycling centres – including the ones in Lichfield and Burntwood – back in house.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change, said the machinery would boost efforts to increase recycling rates.

This new machinery will help our continued commitment to a more sustainable, efficient and resident focused service. “Waste minimisation is critical to reducing carbon and contributing sustainable living where the materials that would traditionally have gone into the waste stream are recycled instead. “We want to make our centres as efficient as possible, and procuring modern machines is one way we can make this happen.” Cllr Simon Tagg, Staffordshire County Council