The draw for the semi-final of the Walsall Senior Cup has handed Chasetown a home tie against Hednesford Town.

The Scholars Ground will host the clash, which was confirmed following the Pitmen’s quarter-final triumph against Tividale.

The winner will take on either Rushall Olympic or Lichfield City in the final at Bescot Stadium on 7th May.

The date for the semi-final against Hednesford is to be confirmed.