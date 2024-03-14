A new scheme will see people who start working in childcare eligible for a payment of up to £1,000.

Staffordshire is part of a national pilot launched by the Department of Education which is bidding to boost recruitment in early years provision.

It comes following the success of a similar campaign to recruit schoolteachers.

The scheme will run from April until December and be for those new to the sector or those returning to the profession.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“Being chosen to pilot the financial incentive scheme provides us with a fantastic opportunity to give a recruitment boost to our amazing childcare providers. “One of the biggest limitations on childcare supply is a shortage in early years practitioners. We hope that a ‘golden hello’ will help to address this issue by incentivising more childcare professionals to apply for positions in high demand areas. “Ensuring Staffordshire’s childcare providers have enough staff is key to making sure our children have all the support they need to achieve their potential. “Over the next nine months, we will measure the impact the funding has on childcare recruitment in Staffordshire and report our findings to the Department for Education to see if it is something we can continue.” Cllr Mark Sutton

To be eligible for the money, early years practitioners must either be applying for their first role at a Staffordshire early years provider or returning to the profession after at least six months.

Providers must be delivering Staffordshire County Council’s Early Education Funding to be eligible. The scheme excludes childminders and Reception class staff.

Employers must also register from 1st April for new employees to receive the payment after 12 weeks. Full details on signing up for the scheme will be made available in the coming weeks, the council said.