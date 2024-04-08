The sounds of Fleetwood Mac are coming to the Lichfield Guildhall when a tribute group perform.

The city will welcome Fleetwood Mad on 17th May

Lead vocalist Paula Ansell will take on the role of Stevie Nicks, with support from a live band.

A spokesperson said:

“We are the ultimate tribute to Fleetwood Mac. “Our five piece band brings the authentic Fleetwood Mac experience to life with our costume changes and renditions of the band’s chart-topping hits.”

Tickets are £17.50. To book visit www.fleetwoodmad.co.uk.