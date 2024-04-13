Lichfield City will host Studley at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium this weekend in their final game of the regular season.

Back-to-back defeats on the road for Ivor Green’s men saw their automatic promotion hopes dashed as Congleton Town sealed the Midland Football League Premier Division title.

However, the host’s spectacular run of form up until the final hurdle has seen them secure a commendable second-place finish and a guaranteed home tie in the play-off semi-final.

Meanwhile, Studley have climbed to third in the league table. The visitors have won three of their previous four league games and will be desperate for more points to gain a more favourable play-off tie.

A win would have no impact on Lichfield’s final league position but could give them a major confidence boost going into a fierce play-off contest next Saturday (20th April), as they set their sights on promotion to step four football.