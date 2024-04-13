The approval of funding for a new skatepark in Burntwood has been welcomed by a local councillor – but she says questions still need to be answered on why it was needed in the first place.

Lichfield District Council’s cabinet have backed plans to spend £86,000 towards building the facility at Burntwood Leisure Centre.

The move will also see Burntwood Town Council allocate £20,000 of Community Infrastructure Levy funding as part of the project.

The investment comes after a previous skatepark at Cherry Close was removed as part of proposals to build a health centre on the site.

Cllr Sue Woodward, leader of the Labour opposition group at Lichfield District Council, said the agreement for a replacement should not overshadow a lack of consultation on the original closure.

“This is a great example of councils working in partnership to address community concerns and make sure community assets are retained. “However, it’s my view that the county council, which has been silent so far, needs to step up and make some amends to local residents, particularly our young people.” Cllr Sue Woodward

Cllr Woodward said she had raised her concerns over the way the original skatepark closure was axed with members of Lichfield District Council’s cabinet who also hold county council posts.

She has asked them to clarify when they became aware of the intention to demolish the facility last month and whether any communication was made to local councillors about the timing.

Cllr Woodward added:

“The town and district councils are committed to making it all happen as quickly as possible – subject to planning and other permissions – and are grateful for the input by residents, particularly Dan Bate who set up a petition to get a new skatepark for our community and is sharing his expertise with us. “I hope the county council will now do the right thing by Burntwood.” Cllr Sue Woodward