Passengers in Lichfield have seen the first of a new fleet of trains to be introduced on the Cross City Line.

The Class 730 units are being introduced by West Midlands Railway.

The company, and sister operator London Northwestern Railway, will roll out the new fleet over the coming months.

But photographer Jack Meakin-Sawyer captured one stopping at Lichfield Trent Valley this morning (15th April).

Ian McConnell, managing director of West Midlands Railway, said:

“These modern electric trains represent a huge upgrade to the experience of travelling by train in the West Midlands. “Not only are the Class 730s physically longer than the trains they replace, meaning they can carry more people, the carriage interiors have been designed in a spacious, metro-style to maximise space. “With modern features such as digital information screens, power points at every seat and accessible toilets, I am certain they will prove popular and our teams are looking forward to welcoming customers on board.” Ian McConnell