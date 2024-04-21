Council chiefs say a new officer will help ensure local homes in the private rental sector are not riddled with damp and mould.

The additional housing enforcement officer was taken on by Lichfield District Council this month, Cllr Alex Farrell confirmed.

The cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan was responding to a written question from Cllr Russ Bragger.

The Labour representative for Stowe ward asked:

“The council have a duty under the Housing Act 2004 to keep the condition of housing under review and have powers to intervene when accommodation is sub-standard. “While most private landlords are good we know there are some tenants that have unresolved serious issues. “How many complaints have the council dealt with in the last three years?” Cllr Russ Bragger

Cllr Farrell said the local authority had employed one full time enforcement officer during the period and received 656 reports.

“The vast majority of these service requests were from tenants concerned about the conditions in their rented property. “Some of these were actioned by providing advice to the tenant, whereas others required an inspection of the property and enforcement action taken against the landlord. “Following a successful grant application, on 8th April a second full time housing enforcement officer was employed on an 18 month contract. This will increase our ability to improve conditions in the local housing stock, with a particular focus on damp and mould in the private rented sector. “This will include some capacity for officers to proactively inspect properties that are known to be at greater risk of damp and mould.” Cllr Alex Farrell