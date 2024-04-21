Music grounded in West Africa but infused with indie, pop and jazz will be performed in Lichfield later this year.

N’famady Kouyate will play the Lichfield Guildhall on 6th September.

Named as the 2023 Glastonbury Emerging Talent winner, the Guinean performer has developed a strong fan bas in both his homeland and the UK with his fusion of sounds.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said:

“N’famady’s solo performances create vibrant atmospheres, fuelled by his charisma and charm on stage.” “His primary instrument is the balafon – the traditional wooden xylophone, sacred to West African culture. “N’famady creates amazing atmospheres and vibrations wherever he goes, and audiences are charmed by his infectious enthusiasm and joy.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Tickets are £18. For details visit lichfieldarts.org.uk.