Passengers in Lichfield are being warned of delays on the Cross City Line.

Services in and out of Birmingham New Street this morning (24th April) have been hit due to a police incident.

It means no trains on any routes can currently access the station, including West Midlands Railway services from Lichfield Trent Valley, Lichfield City and Shenstone stations.

A spokesperson for Transport for West Midlands said:

“Due to an ongoing emergency services incident at Birmingham New Street all lines are currently blocked. “Cross-ticket acceptance is in place with National Express West Midlands buses.” Transport for West Midlands spokesperson