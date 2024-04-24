Lichfield’s Finlay Lines was left to rue post-race penalties as he got his British Karting Championships bid underway in Lincolnshire at the weekend.

The Synergy Kart driver took on 37 others in the Minimax 950 class across the three day event.

The British O Plate Champion finished second in the opening qualifying heat, but was hit with a penalty after the race had ended.

But he brushed off the disappointment to take victory in the second race.

The pre-final also saw Lines in fine form has he made up six places to secure a fourth place starting grid spot for the final.

The city driver set the fastest lap of the weekend after leading in the middle part of the race, before going on to finish in second place on the road, only to be hit with a post-race penalty which dropped him to seventh.

It means that after the first round of the 2024 Wera Tools British Karting Championships, Lines sits in fifth place in the points standings with six events left to go.