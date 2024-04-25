A man from Lichfield is among seven people arrested after weapons, drugs and cash were found in a series of raids.

Officers searched ten addresses in Burton-on-Trent and Stapenhill today (25th April).

They seized 200 grams of heroin and crack cocaine, a knife, an extendable baton and 15 mobile phones believed to be used to co-ordinate drug deals.

A 44-year-old man from Lichfield is among seven arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The others held are two 18-year-old men, a 23-year-old man, a 39-year-old man, a 29-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman, all from the Burton-on-Trent area.