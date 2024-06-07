Plans to convert a property in Lichfield into a children’s care home have been approved.

The proposals will see Ashmore House on Hall Lane accommodate up to three children aged between eight and 17.

The four bedroom house will also allow for three adult carers to be present.

A planning statement said:

“One of the adult carers is expected to be on night wake duty, therefore requires no bedroom accommodation. “No external alterations to the building are proposed.” Planning statement

The report added that there was increased demand for such facilities.

“The national shortage of children’s homes and suitable accommodation has been well-documented in recent years. “Various sources have quoted on what is a national crisis where the most vulnerable in society ‘continue to be put at risk’. “Instances include placements of vulnerable children into hotels and bed and breakfasts. Also instances of relocating them to locations hundreds of miles away putting their safeguarding at risk.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.