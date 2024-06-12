An independent candidate says he would “work tirelessly” for residents if he wins the Lichfield seat at the General Election.

John Patrick Madden – also known to some as Fred – will be among seven hopefuls bidding to win the constituency on 4th July.

It will be the second time he has stood in the constituency, finishing fifth in 2019 with 568 votes.

Mr Madden said he was committed to championing significant reforms on behalf of local residents.

“A pledge to fight for the restoration of the retirement age to 65 is a testament to my dedication to ensuring a dignified retirement for everyone and recognising the years of hard work people have contributed. “I also want to see an immediate and substantial funding boost for public services in order to enhance healthcare, education and infrastructure. John Patrick Madden

Mr Madden said he was also calling for nationalisation of rail, utilities and mail services.

“Such measures will secure more reliable and efficient public services, directly responding to the public demand for improved standards and accountability. “I’m not merely presenting policies though – I’m pledging my duty, service and obligation to ensure changes are implemented effectively. “My commitment is clear. I intend to work tirelessly as this role is not just about representation, but is about active and impactful service to the community.” John Patrick Madden

Seven candidates will stand in the Lichfield constituency:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather McNeillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour