A number of decorated elephants which will form part of a public art trail in Lichfield have been unveiled.

St Giles Hospice’s March of the Elephants will see the sculptures take pride of place for ten weeks from Monday (1st July).

The event features 30 large and 40 smaller elephants which will take pride of place at locations across Lichfield, Tamworth and Sutton Coldfield.

They have been decorated by artists, schools and community groups, with an interactive app launched to help people tick them off their list as they follow the trail.

Emma Yates, deputy director of income generation at St Giles Hospice, said:

“We are absolutely delighted to see our herd make such a grand entrance and at our launch event they just dazzled in the sunshine before they headed off on their journey. “After so many weeks of them being kept under wraps, it was fantastic to see them out in the open and for us to be able to finally reveal the incredible designs, from the Where’s Ellie design to the skiing elephant – and even one decorated like a bee. “This trail is perfect for families looking for summer holiday adventures. It’s an irresistible way to explore our local areas while raising vital funds for St Giles and we can’t wait for everyone to see them. “We’re bringing colour and creativity to our streets while supporting a cause close to our hearts.” Emma Yates

Once the trail finishes on 8th September, the sculptures will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to Whittington-based St Giles Hospice.

For more details visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.