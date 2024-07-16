Lichfield City will take on their first away pre-season test as they head to Racing Club Warwick.

Ivor Green’s men have faced three friendly tests so far, losing 2-0 last time out to Coleshill Town.

Like their previous opponents, City’s hosts tonight (16th July) compete in the tier of non-league football above Lichfield and will provide another tough test.

Following their trip to Warwick, City will then take on Bromsgrove this weekend at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.45pm.