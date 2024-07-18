PLANS for a new three storey dementia care home in Burntwood have been submitted for a third time.

Lichfield District Council will once again decide whether to approve the development on the former Bridge Cross Garage site.

The proposals would see a 72-bed facility built along with a community hub.

In May 2024, councillors refused the application for a care home on the site due to increased pressures on the primary care network and the design failing to respect the character and appearance of the surrounding area.

But an appeal has been launched after officers at the council supported the previous application.

If approved, the new home would provide 24-hour care provision and would create 60 full-time jobs.

The applicant – BB Care Burntwood Ltd – has provided data from Alzheimer’s Research UK to demonstrate demand for such a facility after it showed that the diagnosis rate for Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent ICB was the third highest in the country.

A planning statement said:

“The proposals retain the delivery of 72-bed care home in a recognised and accepted town centre location. “The requirement for more acute care accommodation has allowed the applicant to reconfigure the layouts significantly to that submitted as part of the previous 78- bed development in 2021. “Further, the revised Cannock Road elevation has been broken up with the projected community hub on the ground floor with external seating areas to help create further animation on the ground and first floor and to positively respond to comments from the Inspector during the appeal scheme.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.