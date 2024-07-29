A MIDLANDS musical group are bringing their latest production to the Lichfield Garrick in September.

Walsall Operatic Society will be on the city stage between 3rd and 7th September.

Their latest production will be the stage adaptation of the hit movie Sister Act.

A spokesperson said:

“Based on the beloved film and featuring a marvellous Motown-inspired score by legendary Oscar winning composer Alan Menken, this fabulous story of music, mayhem and nuns on the run is a joyfully uplifting tale of finding your voice and facing any hurdle with your sisters by your side. “This smash hit musical comedy is the perfect feel-good night out.”

Tickets are available by calling 01543 412121 or visiting the Lichfield Garrick website.