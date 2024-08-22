A FOUNDING member of The Animals will mark the 60th anniversary of the release of the band’s debut album at a show in Lichfield.

The Hub at St Mary’s will host The Animals and Friends – featuring original drummer John Steel – on 21st September.

The show will feature hits including We Gotta Get Out of This Place, Baby Let Me Take You Home and more.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s said:

“The Animals remain an influential band, commanding respect for 60 years for their prolific hits and class-conscious R’n’B. “Expect a fabulous evening of pure classics from this critically-acclaimed combination of musicians.”

Tickets are £30 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.