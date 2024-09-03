THE Lichfield Household Waste and Recycling Centre is to close for eight days, bosses have confirmed.

The centre will be shut on 23rd September and will reopen at 9am on 2nd October.

The closure will allow for resurfacing work to take place.

Cllr Simon Tagg, cabinet member for environment, infrastructure and climate change at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“It’s important that we continue to invest in our recycling centres to make sure residents get an efficient and professional service. “The resurfacing work planned, will make a real difference to people using the site. To make sure the work can be done safely, we do need to close the centre for a few days. “I’d like to thank people in advance for their patience during the closure and remind them that they can use the other nearby centres during that time.”

The improvements being made at the Lichfield site are part of a wider £4.7million five-year investment in recycling centres across the county.

For more details on the closure and alternative locations visit the Staffordshire County Council website.