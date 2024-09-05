FINAL preparations are taking place ahead of the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park as the event prepares to celebrate its 25th year.

Thousands of people are expected to visit Beacon Park for the free night of live music and fireworks (7th September).

The City of Lichfield Concert Band kicks off the evening with a mix of classical, jazz, film scores and pop hits from 6pm to 7pm.

The British Police Symphony Orchestra will then take on the baton from 7.30pm with a special programme including the stirringPomp and Circumstance by Elgar before the fireworks finale.

There will also be fun rides and food stalls.

Lichfield District Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for leisure and major projects, Cllr Andy Smith, said:

“Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park is one of the most popular events in the district’s calendar and I’m delighted that it is celebrating its 25th year. “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of the generous sponsors who support the event and our Parks Team, who work so hard staging it. “Proms is the perfect family event and it’s free for everyone to enjoy so don’t miss it.”