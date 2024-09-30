WORK to promote Staffordshire has been shortlisted for an international award.

The City Nation Place Awards has confirmed that We Are Staffordshire – an organisation highlighting the best of the county – has been shortlisted in the Best Citizen Engagement category at the City Nation Place Awards.

They will be up against locations in Chile, Costa Rica and Tasmania.

The shortlisting recognises efforts to engage young people through activities such as the Staffordshire Day celebrations which saw workshops with freelance artists take place at schools before work was displayed at locations including Lichfield Cathedral.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Cllr Philip White said:

“For Staffordshire to be recognised in a top international industry award once again demonstrates the hard work, commitment and production quality the team and its partners have shown. “Being selected alongside countries, globally recognised cities and large regions is an outstanding achievement in itself. “And to be shortlisted for this award will put us on the international stage for our work within the county to engage with our communities and develop a collective sense of pride in our place.”

The winner will be announced at the City Nation Place Awards ceremony in November.