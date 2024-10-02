COUNCILLORS have unanimously approved proposals for a new community centre to be built.

The facility is set to be built on land off Yoxall Way on the Roman Heights development in Streethay.

The community centre will provide an additional six car parking spaces, including two disabled bays and an electrical vehicle charging point.

Six overflow parking bays are also set to be provided in addition to the existing car park on the nearby retail centre.

Cllr Andrew Rushton, Liberal Democrat representative for Whittington and Streethay, said at a planning committee meeting:

“I think this would be a really good thing in the area – it would be good to have a community hub.”

The single-storey building will comprise a main hall along with a smaller multi-purpose community room.

The community centre is set to be available between 6am until 11pm Monday to Friday, 6am to midnight on Saturdays and 6am to 10pm on Sunday and bank holidays.

Cllr Derick Cross, independent member for Alrewas and Fradley, said:

“We don’t seem to have any objections from any of the consultees, which is nice to see. “I was involved with this many years ago when I was chair of Fradley and Streethay Parish Council and it’s taken a long time to get to this stage, so I am pleased that it’s here now.”