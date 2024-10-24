THE ribbon has been cut on a new performing arts facility for a local school.

Lichfield Cathedral School has converted Minster Hall as a new theatre, rehearsal space and recording studio. The facility also has classroom space equipped with music equipment.

The official opening was carried out by Lichfield MP Dave Robertson.

The new facility will also support the MusicShare programme run by the school.

Headteacher Sue Hannam said:

“Our partnership work with schools in the region has resulted in more than 30,000 children benefitting from expert tuition in singing, the opportunity to perform in professional venues, and a wealth of free music resources to support continued singing. “This MusicShare project, which we run in conjunction with Lichfield Cathedral and the Music Partnership, is one of the largest in the UK and demonstrates that as a centre of musical excellence, Lichfield surpasses expectations at a national level. “Music making brings such joy and inspiration to the lives of children, it is vital that projects such as MusicShare are supported.”

Mr Robertson said:

“What a fantastic space Lichfield Cathedral School has managed to create. “It was a pleasure to see the work they are undertaking and I was very interested to hear about MusicShare and all the work that’s going on to develop creative arts across the constituency and further afield.”