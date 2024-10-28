TWO local groups have hailed the support for a walk to support a suicide prevention charity as “incredible”.

Lichfield Round Table and Lichfield Ladies Circle hosted the Lost Hours Walk over the weekend in aid of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).

The event began Saturday night and saw participants trek 28 miles to the National Memorial Arboretum where they finished yesterday (27th October).

Spokesperson Daniel White said:

“The turnout and support we’ve received for this year’s walk has been incredible. “This event is a chance for our association to come together, remember those we’ve lost and provide hope to those struggling. “We are deeply grateful to everyone who walked, donated, or cheered us on along the way.”

The event has raised more than £4,550 so far. People can still donate here.