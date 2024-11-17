A NEW solar-powered feeder is helping to ensure the good health of ducks at a Lichfield park.

The technology has been installed in Beacon Park as part of a partnership between Lichfield District Council and The Feed Ducks Initiative.

The dispenser provides nutritious food and discourages people from feeding bread which can contaminate water and create litter from discarded plastic bags.

Made from recycled plastics equivalent to 20,000 bottles, the machine allows visitors to purchase a portion of duck feed for £1.50.

Lichfield Litter Legends will keep the dispenser topped up with feed and receive 10% of the proceeds to support its work.

Cllr Phil Whitehouse, cabinet member for operational services, parks and waste, said:

“This partnership is an exciting step forward in preserving both our wildlife and the cleanliness of our public spaces. “Bread might seem harmless, but it is actually detrimental to ducks’ health and the environment. “The safety of all park users and animals is of paramount importance and the dispenser also discourages visitors from bringing food for the ducks which is dangerous to other species, such as grapes, which could prove fatal if eaten by dogs exercising in Beacon Park. “Our new solar-powered dispenser provides a sustainable and convenient way to care for our wildlife while supporting the amazing work of the Lichfield Litter Legends. “The Feed Ducks Initiative perfectly aligns with our commitment to protecting our natural beauty for future generations.”

The Feed Ducks Initiative is provided at no charge to local councils.

Bob Harrison, from Lichfield Litter Legends, said:

“We have been invited by the team at Beacon Park to take part in the duck feeding project which we think is an excellent initiative. “The feed is high quality and dispensed right into the hand so there is no need for plastic bags or cups which could have been a source of litter.”