A LICHFIELD pub has reopened after a three-week refurbishment project.

The Bowling Green has had a makeover inside and out in what bosses have described as a “complete transformation”.

Replaced soft furnishings and a new meeting room are among the enhancements made during the closure.

The Bowling Green The Bowling Green The Bowling Green

Lily Enefer, general manager at The Bowling Green, said:

“We’re thrilled to welcome guests, both familiar faces and new friends, to experience our pub’s new look, while keeping the cosy feel of The Bowling Green we all know and love.”

As well as the makeover, the pub has also updated its menu, including a fixed price Sunday lunch menu.