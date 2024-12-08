POPULAR festive family stories will be performed in a special fusion of dance and music in Lichfield.

Ballet dancer Elize Layton, narrator Sophie Price and award-winning quintet Toscana Strings will reinvent The Snowman and The Nutcracker.

The show, at The Hub at St Mary’s on 15th December, will also feature audience participation for youngsters.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our younger audiences to this magical Christmas treat from Toscana Strings. It’s perfect for all the family.”

There are two performances at 11am and 2pm with both The Snowman and The Nutcracker performed at each of them.

Tickets are £14 for adults or £11 for children. To book, visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.