Lichfield’s MP has sought reassurances that farming businesses will still be able to utilise workers from Eastern Europe when new post-Brexit immigration rules are introduced.

Michael Fabricant spoke with the Home Secretary Priti Patel about the issue in a House of Commons debate yesterday (10th February).

The Home Secretary said a points-based system would be introduced that “works in the best interests of the United Kingdom”.

Conservative MP Mr Fabricant followed up his initial question:

“I for one welcome this, particularly the fact that we’ll be able to attract the brightest and the best, not only from Europe, but from other nations as well, like the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada. “But, in Lichfield, we’re a rural constituency, and we have a need not just for people with great skills, but also for part-time, horticultural workers.” Michael Fabricant MP

The Home Secretary replied: