Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has urged the Government not to miss the opportunity to permanently change the way people work when the coronavirus crisis is over.

Michael Fabricant made his comments after quizzing the Prime Minister on the issue in the House of Commons earlier this week.

He asked Boris Johnson if a post-pandemic UK would avoid a “a return to the old normal of pollution and crowded commuter trains”.

The Prime Minister said:

“Out of this tragedy and out of this disaster, of course we hope that some changes and some opportunities will come, and I certainly see a huge opportunity for cleaner, greener transport. “The UK will continue its mission to be a net-zero nation by 2050 – we know we can do it. “We’ve committed £2 billion to invest in cleaner transport, with walking and cycling amongst them.” Michael Fabricant MP

Mr Fabricant added: