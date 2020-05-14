Councillors are appealing for help to catch the person behind graffiti which has sprung up across Lichfield.

The tag ‘LÖKM’ has appeared on street furniture and walls around the city during the lockdown period.

Other markings with the word ‘ugly’ on them have also appeared.

Graffiti in Lichfield

Cllr Ashley Yeates, Cabinet member for communities and housing, said such illegal graffiti was costly to remove.

“At a time when the community has come together to support one another, it is such a shame that one individual has decided to spoil our district with their unwanted tags. “While I encourage artistic expression, there are places that it would be more appreciated especially online, where people can learn and grow and interact with like-minded people to become better artists.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

Anyone with information can report it to the council online.