Construction work has begun on a new UK Police Memorial at the at the National Memorial Arboretum.

The £4.5million project will commemorate officers and staff killed on duty.

The fathers of PC Fiona Bone and PC Nicola Hughes – two Greater Manchester Police officers who died in 2012 – carried out a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the start of work on the new memorial.

Paul Bone and Bryn Hughes carrying out the groundbreaking ceremony for the new UK Police Memorial

Chair of UK Police Memorial trustees Sir Hugh Orde said:

“The National Memorial Arboretum is the place where all our services are remembered throughout the year. “How fitting that the ground-breaking has been carried out by Paul Bone and Bryn Hughes, whose daughters were shot and killed while responding to a routine 999 call eight years ago. “When we set out on this ambitious project in 2015 we had no idea how challenging it would be. Along the way we have overcome many hurdles and setbacks. “But after five years of determination, amazing support and dedicated fundraising we have finally reached the position where construction can start.” Sir Hugh Orde

The new memorial has been designed by Walter Jack to allow for reflection by friends and family of officers, as well as hosting 1,500 people for major ceremonial events.

It is expected to be completed by the end of the year, with a dedication ceremony and public opening in 2021.

“The last few months have demonstrated to us all that we live in an uncertain world. “Yet something we can be certain of, is that every day police officers will go out to patrol our cities, towns and villages, not knowing the dangers that they are likely to face or confront. “Sadly there are some that won’t return home at the end of their shift. “Their courage and sacrifice will now be commemorated and remembered forever here at the National Memorial Arboretum.” Sir Hugh Orde

For more details about the new memorial visit www.ukpolicememorial.org.