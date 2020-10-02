A free booklet has been launched to help people take part in wellbeing activities at parks in Lichfield and Burntwood.

Lichfield District Council’s community and education officer Ruth Piddington had been leading health walks in the region prior to the coronavirus crisis.

Ruth Piddington

But she is now putting her diploma in mindfulness to use by helping to develop exercises such as breathing techniques and spotting colours in nature as part of the Park Pause booklet.

“I am really pleased to be able to share what I learnt about mindfulness with everyone. “In this often hectic world, especially with the stress caused by the outbreak of COVID-19, taking time in nature, and to be in the moment, should be good for your health and wellbeing. “This is why I’ve put together eight activities for everyone to try in your local parks or green open spaces. “You can think of them like exercises for the brain – the more often you try them, the longer you will be able to focus, increasingly enhancing your health and wellbeing. “And, for everyone who enjoys Park Pause, we have extra activities in a follow up booklet, so there are plenty of ways to practice boosting your wellbeing.” Ruth Piddington

To download the booklets, go to www.lichfieldhistoricparks.co.uk/parkpause.