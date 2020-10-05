Don’t miss out!
A Lichfield shop has been given a £122,000 makeover.
The Central England Co-op outlet on Curborough Road has been given a makeover inside and out.
The retailer said it hoped the changes would give the store a “modern, fresher look”.
As well as new signage outside, the layout has been altered inside.
Store manager Lindsey Kearney said:
“The team are really excited about the changes and we have already had some great feedback from customers and members which has been great to hear.
“The store looks a lot bigger and brighter.
“It has really given the team a well-deserved boost after they have worked tirelessly over the last few months to support the community.
“I would like to thank our customers and members for their patience while the work has been taking place and hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.”Lindsey Kearney
The Lichfield-based retailer is also part-way through a £3million revamp of its Boley Park store.
I know it’s a small thing, but it really bugs me that the Central England Cooperative haven’t adopted the new Co-Op branding. The new branding is so much nicer.
