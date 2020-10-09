A Lichfield teacher has been awarded a CBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Richard Gill, CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership, will receive the honour for services to education.

Richard Gill

“I’m humbled to receive this award. “It is an honour and a privilege to be recognised in this way and I am grateful to so many. “In these difficult times, my colleagues in schools have continued to show their commitment and dedication to our children and young people. “This honour is as much for them as it is for me. It recognises the brilliant work that goes on across the sector every day. “It is for those who have walked alongside me, directly and indirectly, throughout my 25 plus years in education. “To every one of them, a sincere thank you.” Richard Gill

His career has seen spells at The Friary School in Lichfield – where he was also a student – as well as time as assistant headteacher at Chase Terrace Technology College.

Mr Gill then went on to become headteacher at Arthur Terry School before being appointed CEO of the Arthur Terry Learning Partnership in 2015.

The education group – which includes Nether Stowe School – has grown to include five secondary schools and nine primary sites.

The education leader was one of a number of Staffordshire residents to be honoured.

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: