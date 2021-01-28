Volunteers are being urged to come forward to support Lichfield Foodbank.
The organisation currently has a number roles it needs to fill:
- Deputy warehouse manager
- Christmas co-ordinator
- Easter/Summer/Harvest co-ordinator
- Data entry – stock volunteer
- Warehouse worker (Fridays)
“We want to get well ahead with out planning and organisation for major events and strengthen our team in these very busy times.”
The role outlines and more details are available from the Lichfield Foodbank website.