Volunteers are being urged to come forward to support Lichfield Foodbank.

The organisation currently has a number roles it needs to fill:

Deputy warehouse manager

Christmas co-ordinator

Easter/Summer/Harvest co-ordinator

Data entry – stock volunteer

Warehouse worker (Fridays)

“We want to get well ahead with out planning and organisation for major events and strengthen our team in these very busy times.”

The role outlines and more details are available from the Lichfield Foodbank website.