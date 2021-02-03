Four new trustees have taken up roles with St Giles Hospice.
The board of trustees is made up of members of the community from the Midlands area the Whittington-based charity serves.
The four new trustees are:
- Paul Jennings, chair of Birmingham and Solihull Clinical Commissioning Group.
- Robin Vickers, director of health and human services, infrastructure government and healthcare at KPMG.
- Simon James, who holds a number of key roles within a wide range of local charities and community organisations including Lichfield Conduit Lands Trust and Lichfield Municipal Charities.
- Cath Finn, a retired consultant gynaecologist.
Chair of trustees Jo Maidment, said
“As a trustee board, we are committed to ensuring that St Giles Hospice is led and governed effectively and that we continue to meet the needs of local people living with terminal illnesses and their families.
“Our four new trustees bring with them skills and expertise in their fields which will be key in helping St Giles Hospice to meet the challenges we will face in the years ahead following the coronavirus pandemic, and include Paul Jennings, the new chair of Hospice UK, the national charity which provides the voice for hospices and hospice care across the UK.
“Our other new trustees bring international experience in transforming health systems and advising governments and industry, in promoting excellence and development of cancer care, and in running charities and community groups.”Jo Maidment