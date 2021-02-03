Four new trustees have taken up roles with St Giles Hospice.

The board of trustees is made up of members of the community from the Midlands area the Whittington-based charity serves.

New St Giles Hospice trustees (clockwise from top left) Cath Finn, Paul Jennings, Simon James and Robin Vickers

The four new trustees are:

Paul Jennings, chair of Birmingham and Solihull Clinical Commissioning Group.

Robin Vickers, director of health and human services, infrastructure government and healthcare at KPMG.

Simon James, who holds a number of key roles within a wide range of local charities and community organisations including Lichfield Conduit Lands Trust and Lichfield Municipal Charities.

Cath Finn, a retired consultant gynaecologist.

Chair of trustees Jo Maidment, said