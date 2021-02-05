People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to check on vulnerable residents ahead of a potential cold snap this weekend.
The Met Office says temperatures could drop to below freezing during next week.
The possibility of snow has also not been ruled out over the next seven days.
Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said:
“Our gritting fleet will be on standby as usual and will act as needed to keep Staffordshire’s road network open for those who do need to be out and about at the moment.
“But I would also urge people to stay warm and well and prepare for the possibility that we may have several days of very cold weather stretching into next week.
“Not only should we prepare for ourselves but please check, in a safe way, with elderly or vulnerable friends and neighbours to make sure they can cope and that they have food, heating and any necessary medicines.”Cllr David Williams, Staffordshire County Council