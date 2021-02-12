Two men have been arrested after heroin and crack cocaine was seized by police in Burntwood.
The drugs were found after a car was stopped by detectives at 8.20am this morning (12th February).
A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:
“A 52-year-old man, from Burntwood, was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug.
“As part of the same operation officers then went on to search an address in Burntwood and a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.
“The two men remain in custody and investigations are ongoing.”Staffordshire Police spokesperson